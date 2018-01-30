Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2018

Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, & more are coming to Cincinnati

See them all at Great American Ballpark on Saturday, June 16th

Luke Bryan’s hitting the road this Summer and bringing his “What Makes You Country Tour” to Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, and Morgan Wallen on Saturday, June 16th.

We want to give you tickets to this concert. Listen to Nancy and Frye Guy all week long (March 5th through March 9th) for your chance to win a pair of tickets. 

We’re still waiting on the folks at Great American Ballpark to announce ticket prices.  In the mean time here is what we know now. 

  • Date: Saturday, June 16th
  • Time: TBA
  • Location: Great American Ballpark
  • Ticket Prices: TBA
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9th at 10 a.m. 
