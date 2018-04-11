Now Playing
Posted: April 11, 2018

Maren Morris is coming to Cincinnati

See her open for Niall Horan at Riverbend Music Center on Wednesday, July 25th 

Maren Morris is going out on tour with pop superstar Niall Horan this Summer. Want to see them in concert? Here’s all the info you need:

  • Date: Wednesday, July 25th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Riverbend Music Center
  • Ticket prices: $26 - $640
  • Get tickets

Map of Riverbend Music Center:

