Posted: July 16, 2018

Martina McBride is coming to Cincinnati 

Come see her at Jack Cincinnati Casino on Saturday, August 25th 

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer Martina McBride performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images)
John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer Martina McBride performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images)

By Carly Drury

Come hear the powerful voice of Martina McBride. The 14-time Grammy Nominee and multi-award winning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is sure to put on a great show! 

  • Date: Saturday, August 25th 
  • Time: 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)
  • Location: Jack Cincinnati Casino (Must be 21+ to enter)
  • Ticket Prices: $50 

Map of Jack Cincinnati Casino 

﻿Watch Martina McBride’s music video “Independence Day” 


