Posted: July 16, 2018

Michael Ray is coming to The Champaign County Fair  

See him live in concert in Urbana on Friday, August 3rd 

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Michael Ray performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival on June 9, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Michael Ray performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival on June 9, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

With special guest Walker McGuire 

  • Date: Friday, August 3rd 
  • Time: 8:00PM
  • Location: Champaign County Fair - Urbana  
  • Ticket Prices: $16, $21 
  • Get tickets

Map of Champaign County Fair  

Watch Michael Ray’s music video “Think A Little Less”

