Michael Ray is coming to The Champaign County Fair
See him live in concert in Urbana on Friday, August 3rd
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Michael Ray performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival on June 9, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
With special guest Walker McGuire
-
Date: Friday, August 3rd
-
Time: 8:00PM
-
Location: Champaign County Fair - Urbana
-
Ticket Prices: $16, $21
-
Get tickets
Map of Champaign County Fair
Watch Michael Ray’s music video “Think A Little Less”
