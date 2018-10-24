Going to ‘The Losing Sleep World Tour’ at the Nutter Center on Saturday, November 3rd? Whether you are or aren’t be sure to come out to W.O. Wrights Pub and Grill beforehand to see Morgan Evans perform a FREE concert beforehand! Here’s all the info you need to know if you want to attend this free event.

Date: Saturday, November 3rd

Saturday, November 3rd Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location: W.O. Wrights Grill and Pub

W.O. Wrights Grill and Pub Ticket Prices: FREE (You do not need a ticket to attend)

FREE (You do not need a ticket to attend) We will be giving away tickets to that night’s Chris Young, Dan + Shay, and Morgan Evans concert down the street at the Nutter Center and meet and greet passes to see Morgan Evans

Map of W.O. Wrights and Wright State University’s Nutter Center