Posted: October 24, 2018

Morgan Evans to perform at a special pre-show party at W.O. Wrights

See the ‘Kiss Somebody’ and ‘Day Drunk’ singer for FREE at W.O. Wrights BEFORE he plays the Nutter Center later that night on Saturday, November 3rd. 

Going to ‘The Losing Sleep World Tour’ at the Nutter Center on Saturday, November 3rd? Whether you are or aren’t be sure to come out to W.O. Wrights Pub and Grill beforehand to see Morgan Evans perform a FREE concert beforehand! Here’s all the info you need to know if you want to attend this free event.

  • Date: Saturday, November 3rd
  • Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Location: W.O. Wrights Grill and Pub
  • Ticket Prices: FREE (You do not need a ticket to attend)
  • We will be giving away tickets to that night’s Chris Young, Dan + Shay, and Morgan Evans concert down the street at the Nutter Center and meet and greet passes to see Morgan Evans
  • Map of W.O. Wrights and Wright State University’s Nutter Center

