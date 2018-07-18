Sign in with your existing account
Morgan Wallen is coming to Oxford
He is coming to Brick Street Bar in Oxford on Wednesday, September 5th
Rick Diamond
FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 08: Morgan Wallen performs during Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 4 on April 8, 2018 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)
Come see Morgan Wallen who sings the summer jam “Up Down”. The up and coming country star has also had success co-writing Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy”.
Date: Wednesday, September 5th
Time: 9:00 PM
Location: Brick Street Bar - Oxford
Ticket Prices: $12 (Must be 18+)
Get tickets
Map of Brick Street Bar
Watch Morgan Wallen’s music video “Up Down”
VIDEO
