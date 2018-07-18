Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: July 16, 2018

Morgan Wallen is coming to Oxford 

He is coming to Brick Street Bar in Oxford on Wednesday, September 5th 

Comments
FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 08: Morgan Wallen performs during Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 4 on April 8, 2018 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)
Rick Diamond
FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 08: Morgan Wallen performs during Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 4 on April 8, 2018 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

Come see Morgan Wallen who sings the summer jam “Up Down”. The up and coming country star has also had success co-writing Jason Aldean’s “You Make It Easy”.

  • Date: Wednesday, September 5th
  • Time: 9:00 PM
  • Location: Brick Street Bar - Oxford 
  • Ticket Prices: $12 (Must be 18+)
  • Get tickets

Map of Brick Street Bar 

Watch Morgan Wallen’s music video “Up Down” 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation