Posted: June 06, 2018

Neal McCoy is coming to The Fraze

See him along with Dillion Carmichael on Sunday, June 24th

Want to go to this concert? Here’s everything you need to know:

  • Date: Sunday, June 24th
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Fraze Pavilion
  • Ticket Prices: $10 (All ticket prices increase $5 day of show)
  • Map of The Fraze Pavilion:

