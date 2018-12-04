Crowned "the new queen of bluegrass" by the Wall Street Journal, Rhonda Vincent is one of the genre's best selling and most visible artists, whose cross-over appeal stretches well into the mainstream media. She has made over 200 Grand Ole Opry Appearances.



Rhonda Vincent and The Rage are the most decorated band in bluegrass, with over 100 awards to their credit. Among their honors are Song of the year, Entertainer of the Year, and an unrivaled seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). In addition, they were the 2017 Grammy Award Winner for Best Bluegrass Album, and have 7 overall Grammy Award Nominations.



Opening for Vincent and The Rage is Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, who always put their distinctive stamp on a song, making it at once their own and a part of the chain of tradition that lies at the heart of bluegrass. JMRR's professionalism, engaging presentation and successful, heavily played recordings have kept them in demand with a national audience. Fans across the continent and Europe have experienced their energetic performances. Mullins is also the International Bluegrass Music Association's 2016 Broadcaster of the Year.

Date: Sunday, April 28th

Sunday, April 28th Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Hobart Arena

Ticket Prices: TBA

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7th at 10 a.m.



Map of Hobart Arena: