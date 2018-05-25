Sign in with your existing account
Scotty McCreery headlines our next Concert For A Cause
See him along with Eric Paslay and Craig Campbell at Miami Valley Gaming on Sunday, July 29th
All of us at K99.1FM are proud to welcome former American Idol champion Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay, and Craig Campbell to Miami Valley Gaming on Sunday, July 29th for our next Concert For A Cause. 100% of ticket sales will go to the
Greater Dayton Apartment Association Rent Foundation.
Tickets for this concert go on sale at 9 a.m. today. Here is everything you need to know:
Date: Sunday, July 29th
Time: 6:30 p.m. (Doors Open at 5 p.m.)
Location: Miami Valley Gaming
Tickets go on sale today at 9 a.m.
Ticket Prices:
VIP: $50 - Includes meet and greet passes for all 3 artists. To purchase VIP tickets call Miami Valley Gaming after 9 a.m. at 513-934-7670 and leave a message. Miami Valley Gaming will call everyone back in the order calls are received.
General Admission: $15 ($20 day of show) This show is open to all ages
Tickets will be available for purchase at this link after 9 a.m.
Map of Miami Valley Gaming
