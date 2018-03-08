Now Playing
Posted: December 11, 2017

Taylor Swift is coming to Columbus

See Taylor along with Charli-xcx and Camila Cabello at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, July 7th

Taylor Swift is embarking on another stadium world tour and K99.1FM wants you to be there for the 2018 Reputation World Tour.  Here’s all the info you need if you want to see Taylor Swift in Columbus. 

  • Date: Saturday, July 7th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus
  • Ticket prices: $49.50 - $424.50
