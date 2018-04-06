Now Playing
Posted: April 04, 2018

The LSD Tour is coming to Cincinnati

See Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Dwight Yoakam with special guest King Leg on Wednesday, June 20th at PNC Pavilion

The LSD Tour, features Lucinda Williams, ﻿Steve Earle, and ﻿Dwight Yoakam, three highly esteemed artists who have garnered 49 GRAMMY nominations combined over the span of their illustrious careers. Los Angeles rock outlier and Sire Records recording artist King Leg will open as the show’s special guest. 

  • Date: Wednesday, June 20th
  • Time: 6:30 p.m.
  • Location: PNC Pavilion
  • Ticket prices:  $20 - $186
  • Get tickets

View a map of PNC Pavilion:

