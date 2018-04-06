By Larrabee Jimmy

Willie Nelson is thrilled to announce the first leg of Outlaw Music Festival Tour for summer 2018. The Friday, June 22nd date at Riverbend Music Center will feature Willie Nelson & Family, Sturgill Simpson, The Head and the Heart, and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Each festival tour date will feature a unique range of festival attractions including local cuisine, craft beers, and crafts by local artisans to provide music fans in each city with an unforgettable concert experience.



“We had so much fun on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour last year that we decided to do it again! See y’all out on the road this summer,” says Willie Nelson.

The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, PA featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Lee Ann Womack, and Cabinet. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson decided to take their band of outlaws on the road as a touring festival in 2017. Last year, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour hosted more than 100,000 fans in amphitheaters and arenas all over the country. From Willie Nelson to Bob Dylan to Eric Church to The Avett Brothers, fans shared unforgettable music memories and enjoyed unique vendor villages with local food, drinks, and shopping. VIP ticketholders got a front row experience and exclusive merchandise. Outlaw Music Festival Tour 2018 is presented by Southern Comfort.

Date: Friday, June 22nd

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Riverbend Music Center

Ticket Prices: $21 - $221

