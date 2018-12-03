Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: December 03, 2018

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band are coming to Dayton

See the ‘Outlaws and Renegades Tour’ at The Rose Music Center on Sunday, June 1st with The Cadillac Three

Comments

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band will hit the road in 2019 for the Outlaws & Renegades Tour. The tour will feature opening act The Cadillac Three and will include a stop at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, June 1st.

  • Date: Saturday, June 1st
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Location: The Rose Music Center
  • Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $79
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7 at 11 a.m.
  • Get tickets
  • Ticket Presale: Visit this link on Thursday, December 6th between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and use the promo code ﻿TTCDB61 to purchase tickets before the general public
  • Map of The Rose Music Center

 
 
View All
Play our Pro Football Picks Challenge

Play our Pro Football Picks Challenge

Just make your picks for each game of the season for a chance to win a Trip for Two to Hawaii and other great prizes!

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k99online.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE