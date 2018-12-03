Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band will hit the road in 2019 for the Outlaws & Renegades Tour. The tour will feature opening act The Cadillac Three and will include a stop at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, June 1st.
Date: Saturday, June 1st
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Rose Music Center
Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $79
- Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7 at 11 a.m.
Ticket Presale: Visit this link on Thursday, December 6th between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and use the promo code TTCDB61 to purchase tickets before the general public
