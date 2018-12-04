Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2018

Travis Tritt & The Charlie Daniels Band are coming to Columbus

See them in concert with The Cadillac Three on Friday, June 14th at EXPRESS LIVE!

Want to see ‘The Outlaws and Renegades Tour’ in Columbus? Here is everything you need to know.

  • Date: Friday, June 14th
  • Time: 6 p.m.
  • Location: EXPRESS LIVE! in Columbus
  • Ticket Price: $45
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of EXPRESS LIVE!

 
 
