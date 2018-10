K99.1FM Unplugged is back for another great FREE Concert. Come out to W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek on Thursday, November 1st to see RCA Recording artist Rachel Wammack perform for FREE. Here’s all the info you need to attend the show:

Date: Thursday, November 1st

Time: 6:00 P.M.

Location: W.O. Wrights Grill and Pub

Ticket prices: FREE (you do not need a ticket to attend and there is no age limit - bring the kids!)

Enter to win meet and greet passes

Map of W.O. Wrights Grill and Pub