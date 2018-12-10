KIDZ BOP , the #1 music brand for kids, announces the global expansion of the KIDZ BOP live tour phenomenon with the launch of an all-new show for next year — KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019. The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform in Australia, Germany, London, Mexico, and more, in addition to playing to 50+ cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour includes a stop at in Cincinnati at PNC Pavilion on Sunday, June 30.

Date: Sunday, June 30th

Sunday, June 30th Time: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Location: PNC Pavilion

PNC Pavilion Tickets go on sale Friday, December 14th at 10 a.m.

Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $95

$23.50 - $95 Get tickets

