KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announces the global expansion of the KIDZ BOP live tour phenomenon with the launch of an all-new show for next year -- KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019. The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform in Australia, Germany, London, Mexico, and more, in addition to playing to 50+ cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour includes a stop at in Huber Heights at Rose Music Center on Friday, June 21st.
-
Date: Friday, June 21st
-
Time: 7 p.m.
-
Location: The Rose Music Center at The Heights
-
Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $53.50
- Tickets go on sale Friday, December 14th at 10 a.m.
-
Get Tickets
-
Map of The Rose Music Center