Now Playing
K99.1FM
Last Song Played
New Country

Posted: December 12, 2018

Kidz Bop is coming to Dayton

See the family friendly Kidz Bop World Tour 2019 at The Rose Music Center on Friday, June 21st

Comments

KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announces the global expansion of the KIDZ BOP live tour phenomenon with the launch of an all-new show for next year -- KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019. The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform in Australia, Germany, London, Mexico, and more, in addition to playing to 50+ cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour includes a stop at in Huber Heights at Rose Music Center on Friday, June 21st.

  • Date: Friday, June 21st
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Location: The Rose Music Center at The Heights
  • Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $53.50
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, December 14th at 10 a.m.
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of The Rose Music Center

 
 
View All
Play K99.1FM’s College Bowl Game Challenge

Play K99.1FM’s College Bowl Game Challenge

Predict which teams will win each bowl game and you could win a brand new Weber Gas Grille or many other prizes!

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k99online.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE