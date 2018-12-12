KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announces the global expansion of the KIDZ BOP live tour phenomenon with the launch of an all-new show for next year -- KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019. The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform in Australia, Germany, London, Mexico, and more, in addition to playing to 50+ cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour includes a stop at in Huber Heights at Rose Music Center on Friday, June 21st.

Date: Friday, June 21st

Friday, June 21st Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: The Rose Music Center at The Heights

The Rose Music Center at The Heights Ticket Prices: $23.50 - $53.50

$23.50 - $53.50 Tickets go on sale Friday, December 14th at 10 a.m.

Map of The Rose Music Center