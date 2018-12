Darius Rucker is getting the band together and going back on tour with new music! Hootie & The Blowfish are embarking on their first tour in almost 15 years! The band will play Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati along with The Barenaked Ladies on Saturday, July 20th.

Date: Saturday, July 20th, 2019

Saturday, July 20th, 2019 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: Riverbend Music Center

Riverbend Music Center Ticket Prices: $31.50 - $126

$31.50 - $126 Tickets go on sale Friday, December 7th at 10 a.m.

Get Tickets

Map of Riverbend Music Center