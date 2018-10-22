Now Playing
Posted: October 22, 2018

K99.1FM’s Cares For Kids Radiothon is back

Listen on November 7th, 8th, and 9th for special stories on the ways Dayton Children’s Hospital helps take care of kids across the Miami Valley.

Listen on November 7th, 8th, and 9th for stories of hope and inspiration from kids whose lives have been helped through your generous donations to Dayton Children’s Hospital. 

While Radiothon hasn’t started broadcasting on the radio yet you can still donate online or by mail to Dayton Children’s

  • Online: Donate Now
  • Mail: Dayton Children's, Attn: Development Department-Radiothon. One Children's Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815

A big thanks to all of the  K99.1FM Cares for Kids Radiothon Sponsors! McAfee Heating & AirJoseph Airport Toyota & HyundaiFrickersShumsky, and Flying Ace Express Car WashAAA Miami Valley, A1 Able Pest Doctors

