LIST: Find Local Fireworks Displays In The Miami Valley

Ansonia Fireworks
Date: June 30
Time: 10pm
Location: Ansonia Ballfields
Beavercreek Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: Parade @ 6pm; Fireworks @ 10pm
Location: Rotary Park – 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek
Belle Center Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: Parade @ Noon; Fireworks @ 10pm
Location: Richland Township Park
Cambridge City Fireworks
Date: July 1
Time: Dusk; Rain Date – July 2
Location: Creitz Park, Cambridge City, Indiana
Celina
Date: July 3
Time: 10pm
Location: North shore by the Moose and Eagles on Grand Lake St. Marys
Centerville – Washington Twp. American Festival
Date: Monday, July 3 through Tuesday, July 4 Fireworks
Time: Fireworks - July 3 @ 10pm
Location: Various locations in Centerville. Check out americanafestival.org for the location of specific events.
Dayton
Date: July 3
Time: 10pm
Location: Kettering Fields, 444 N. Bend Blvd.
Eaton Fireworks
Date: July 2
Time: 10pm
Location: Preble Co. Historical Society Amphitheater, 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton
Englewood Fireworks Celebration
Date: July 4; Rain Date – July 5
Time: 10pm
Location: Centennial Park, Union Boulevard, Englewood
Fairborn Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Community Park | 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn
Fort Loramie Liberty Days
Date: June 30
Time: 10pm
Location: Community Park, Fort Loramie June 30 @ 10pm
Fountain City Fireworks
Date: July 7
Time: 10pm
Location: Eastside Ball Diamonds
Franklin Wettest Parade and Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm; Parade @ 10am
Location: Community Park, 306 E. 6th Street, Franklin
Greenville Fireworks
Date: July 2
Time: 10pm
Location: Darke Co. Fairgrounds, Sweitzer Street, Greenville
Hagerstown Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Hagerstown Airport, 999 S. Washington Street
Hamilton Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Veterans Park
Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights
Date: July 1
Time: 10pm
Location: Thomas Cloud Park, 4704 Brandt Pike
Indian Lake Fireworks
Date: July 1
Time: 10pm
Location: Indian Lake State Park - View from Old Field Beach
Kettering Go 4th!
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Delco Park, 1700 Delcom Park Drive, Kettering
Kings Island Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Kings Island Amusement Park
Lebanon Independence Day Celebration
Date: July 3
Time: 10pm
Location: Colonial Park West 720 N. Broadway, Lebanon
Middletown Fireworks
Date: July 3
Time: 10pm
Location: Smith Park
Moraine Star Spangled Boom
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Wax Park
New Carlisle Fireworks
Date: June 24
Time: 10pm
Location: Haddix Field
New Madison Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Tri-Village High School
Oxford Freedom Festival
Date: July 3
Time: 10pm
Location: Oxford Community Park
Pleasant Hill Lights Up The Night
Date: July 1
Time: Parade @ 3pm; Fireworks @ 10pm
Location: Newton High School Soccer Fields
Piqua Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Various
Richmond Fireworks
Date: July 1
Time: 10pm
Location: Roosevelt Hill @ Glen Miller Park, Richmond, Indiana
Sidney Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Sidney Middle School, 980 Fair Road, Sidney
Springboro Red, White and Boro!
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: North Park Amphitheater, 195 Tamarack Trail in Springboro
Springfield Fireworks
Date: July 3
Time: 10pm
Location: Buck Creek State Park
Tipp City Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Kyle Park
Troy Fireworks
Date: Jul 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Along the banks of the Great Miami River between Adams Street and Market Street
Union City Fireworks
Date: July 1
Time: 10pm
Location: Harter Park, Union City, Indiana
Urbana Fireworks
Date July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Grimes Field Airport
Vandalia Star Spangled Celebration
Date: July 3
Time: 10pm
Location: Vandalia Recreation Center and Sports Complex
Wapakoneta Fireworks/St. Joseph Festival
Date: July 3 and July 4
Time: Fireworks @ 10pm July 4
Location: Auglaize Co. Fairgrounds
Waynesville Fireworks
Date: July 1
Time: 10pm
Location: Bicentennial Park
West Liberty Fireworks
Date: June 24
Time: 10pm
Location: Lion’s Club Park
West Milton 4th of July Celebration
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: City Park
Wilmington
Date: July 1
Time: 10pm
Location: Clinton County Fairgrounds
Xenia Fireworks
Date: July 7
Time: 10pm
Location: Shawnee Park
Yellow Springs Fireworks
Date: July 4
Time: 10pm
Location: Gaunt Park
