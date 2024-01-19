2024 Voices Of America Country Music Fest Info

The second annual Voices Of America Country Music Fest is back for another amazing 4 days on August 8th through the 11th at VOA Park in West Chester.
Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, and Ernest will headline this year’s festival. There are over 30+ more artists to be announced soon!
4 day passes for the festival are ON SALE NOW at VOACountryMusicFest.com
Festival Details
- Date: August 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th
- Location: 7850 VOA Park Dr. West Chester Township, OH 45069
- Buy Festival Passes
- Buy Parking Passes
- View The Festival Lineup
- Visit VOACountryMusicFest.com
- Map of the festival location
Look back at last year’s festival
©2024 Cox Media Group