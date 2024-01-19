2024 Voices Of America Country Music Fest Info

2024 Voices Of America Country Music Festival

The second annual Voices Of America Country Music Fest is back for another amazing 4 days on August 8th through the 11th at VOA Park in West Chester.

Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, and Ernest will headline this year’s festival. There are over 30+ more artists to be announced soon!

4 day passes for the festival are ON SALE NOW at VOACountryMusicFest.com

Festival Details

Look back at last year’s festival


