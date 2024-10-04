CONCERT UPDATE: HARDY to perform at the 2025 Voices Of America Country Music Fest

HARDY Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)

Officials from the Voices Of America Music Festival have just announced that HARDY is going to be performing at the festival in 2025 as one of the headlining acts.

Next year’s festival takes place on August 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th.

Let’s get rowdy with @HardyMusic this August! Platinum recording artist HARDY is ready to rock VOACMF 2025! Get your passes now before more headliners and artist announcements drop🔥 https://t.co/JrF4fgfYF8 pic.twitter.com/8ohMC4wLSs — VOACountryMusicFest (@VOACountryFest) October 4, 2024

