CONCERT UPDATE: Kenny Chesney Coming To Cincinnati And Columbus

Kenny Chesney is hitting the road again this Summer and he’s coming to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 29th, and Saturday, August 8th to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker are going to be opening for Kenny at both shows.
Cincinnati Concert Info
- Date: Saturday, June 29th
- Time: 6 PM
- Location: TQL Stadium
- Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10 AM
- There is a special ticket presale for K99.1FM Listeners - Just visit THIS LINK on Thursday, December 7th from 10 AM to 10 PM and use the password getalong
- Get Tickets
- Map of TQL Stadium
Columbus Concert Info
- Date: Thursday, August 8th
- Time: 6 PM
- Location: Historic Crew Stadium
- Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10 AM
- There is a special ticket presale for K99.1FM Listeners - Just visit THIS LINK on Thursday, December 7th from 10 AM to 10 PM and use the password Season
- Get Tickets
- Map of Historic Crew Stadium
