CONCERT UPDATE: Kenny Chesney Coming To Cincinnati And Columbus

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Tour

Kenny Chesney is hitting the road again this Summer and he’s coming to TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 29th, and Saturday, August 8th to Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker are going to be opening for Kenny at both shows.

Cincinnati Concert Info

Date: Saturday, June 29th

Saturday, June 29th

TQL Stadium

TQL Stadium Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10 AM

There is a special ticket presale for K99.1FM Listeners - Just visit THIS LINK on Thursday, December 7th from 10 AM to 10 PM and use the password getalong

Get Tickets

Map of TQL Stadium

Columbus Concert Info

Date: Thursday, August 8th

Thursday, August 8th

Historic Crew Stadium

Historic Crew Stadium Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10 AM

There is a special ticket presale for K99.1FM Listeners - Just visit THIS LINK on Thursday, December 7th from 10 AM to 10 PM and use the password Season

Get Tickets

Map of Historic Crew Stadium

