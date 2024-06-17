Country Concert ‘24: Friday’s Lineup

Lainey Wilson headlines Friday night’s lineup at Country Concert ‘24.
Main Stage Lineup
- 4 PM: Craig Morgan
- 6 PM: Big & Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson
- 8 PM: Dustin Lynch
- 10 PM: Lainey Wilson
C4 Energy Saloon Stage Lineup
- 3 PM: The USA Karaoke Finals
- 5 PM: Anne Wilson
- 7 PM: 49 Winchester
- 9:15 PM: Lauren Watkins
Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk Stage
- 5 PM: Julia Neville
- 7 PM: The Small Town Brothers
- 9:15 PM: Julia Neville
Dr. Pepper VIP Stage
- 5 PM: The Small Town Brothers
- 7 PM: Abby Miller
- 9:15 PM: Julia Neville
