Country Concert ‘24: Friday’s Lineup

Lainey Wilson headlines Friday night’s lineup at Country Concert ‘24.

Main Stage Lineup

  • 4 PM: Craig Morgan
  • 6 PM: Big & Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson
  • 8 PM: Dustin Lynch
  • 10 PM: Lainey Wilson

C4 Energy Saloon Stage Lineup

  • 3 PM: The USA Karaoke Finals
  • 5 PM: Anne Wilson
  • 7 PM: 49 Winchester
  • 9:15 PM: Lauren Watkins

Coors Light Homegrown Honky Tonk Stage

  • 5 PM: Julia Neville
  • 7 PM: The Small Town Brothers
  • 9:15 PM: Julia Neville

Dr. Pepper VIP Stage

  • 5 PM: The Small Town Brothers
  • 7 PM: Abby Miller
  • 9:15 PM: Julia Neville

