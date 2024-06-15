Country Concert ‘24 Song Of The Day Info

Country Concert Song Of The Day Contest

K99.1FM welcomes Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman, and many other artists to Country Concert ‘24 in Fort Loramie, on July 11th, 12th, and 13th.

How To Win Tickets

Listen to New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody every morning at 7:10 AM for Country Concert Song of the Day and the approximate time it will play later that day.

When you hear the song play, be the 9th caller at 937-457-0991, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to one of the three days of the concert.

Here are the songs to listen for this week

Monday, June 17th - Cody Johnson - With You I Am



Tuesday, June 18th - Lainey Wilson - Wildflowers & Wild Horses



Wednesday, June 19th - HARDY - One Beer



Thursday, June 20th - Big & Rich - Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)



Friday - June 21st - Riley Green - There Was This Girl



For more details and to get tickets to Country Concert ‘24 just visit CountryConcert.com

Check out this year’s lineup at Country Concert ’24

Country Concert '24

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 17, 2024-July 3rd, 2024. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Tickets to the Country Concert 2024 for one of the three days of the event. Value: $300. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409





