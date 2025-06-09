Country Concert ‘25 Song Of The Day Info

Country Concert '25

K99.1FM welcomes Blake Shelton, Parker McCollum, Brad Paisley, and many other great new country artists to Country Concert ‘25 in Fort Loramie, on July 10th, 11th, and 12th.

How To Win Tickets

Listen to New Country Mornings with Nancy and Woody every morning at 7:10 AM for Country Concert Song of the Day and the approximate time it will play later that day.

When you hear the song play, be the 9th caller at 937-457-0991, and you’ll win a pair of tickets to one of the three days of the concert.

Here are the songs to listen for this week

Monday June 9th

I’m Gonna Miss Her - Brad Paisley

Tuesday, June 10th

Handle On You - Parker McCollum

Wednesday, June 11th

Ol’ Red - Blake Shelton

Thursday, June 12th

Hooked - Dylan Scott

Friday, June 13th

Country Must Be Country Wide - Brantley Gilbert

For more details and to get tickets to Country Concert ‘25, just visit CountryConcert.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 9-June 27. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. One (1) winner each day will receive a pair of tickets to Country Concert ‘25. Odds vary. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

