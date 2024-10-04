Halloween Guide: Beggar’s Night, Haunted Houses

MIAMI VALLEY — Does your town have a haunted house? Is Trick or Treat being held in your city, town, or village this year?
BEGGAR’S NIGHT:
Auglaize County
- Wapakoneta: Oct. 31 at 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- New Bremen: Oct. 24 from 3-5pm
- Minster: Oct. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m.
- St. Marys: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Butler County
- Middletown: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Fairfield: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Hamilton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Liberty Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Madison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Oxford: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Trenton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- West Chester: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Champaign County
- North Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Urbana: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- West Liberty: Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Clark County
- County-wide Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- New Carlisle Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Darke County
- Ansonia: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm
- Arcanum: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Downtown Greenville Beggar’s Night: Oct. 24 @ 7pm
- Greenville: Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- New Madison: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm
- Palestine: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm
- Versailles: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm
- Wayne Lakes: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4pm
Greene County
- Beavercreek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Bellbrook: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Fairborn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Xenia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Yellow Springs: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Logan County
- Bellefontaine: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 730 p.m.
- Lakeview: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Russells Point: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Belle Center: Oct. 28 from 3-5pm
Mercer County
- Celina: Oct. 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Coldwater: Oct. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.
- St. Henry: Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m.
- Ft. Recovery: Oct. 27 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Miami County
- Piqua: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Pleasant Hill: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Tipp City: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Troy: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- County-Wide: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Montgomery County
- Centerville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Brookville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Dayton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Englewood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Harrison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Huber Heights: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Kettering: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Miamisburg: Oct 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Miami Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Moraine: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Oakwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Phillipsburg: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Riverside: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Trotwood: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Union: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Vandalia: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Washington Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- West Carrollton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Preble County
- Camden: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eaton: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Eldorado: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Gratis: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lewisburg: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- New Paris: Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Verona: Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Alexandria: Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Elkton: Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Shelby County
- Sidney: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Fort Loramie: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Anna: Oct. 31 from 6pm to 7:30pm
- Jackson Center: Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Kettlersville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Houston: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Warren County
- Clearcreek Twp.: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Springboro: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Waynesville: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Monroe: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Lebanon: Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Carlisle: Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Franklin: Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dayton Children’s Hospital has provided the following tips for keeping your child safe:
- Wear brightly colored costumes and avoid any costume accessories that make walking or seeing difficult.
- Remind children to cross the street at crosswalks where available and to always look both ways before crossing the street and over driveways.
- Watch out for children who are out trick-or-treating, especially in the late evening hours when it may be more difficult to see them.
- Don’t drive driving distracted so that you can quickly respond to any sudden changes like a child running into the street.
- Use sidewalks when available. If that’s not possible, walk as far to the side of the road as possible, facing traffic so that you can see any upcoming hazards.
- Light your kids up by them carrying a flashlight or wear a small flashing strobe light in addition to reflective clothing or tape.
Trick or Treating Events:
McAfee Heating and Air/Truck or Treat
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 (1 pm-4 pm) @ 4750 Hempstead Station Drive, Kettering, Ohio 45429
Fun-filled Family Event with food trucks, free admission, and be sure to wear your costume
Haunted Houses
5117 Valley Pike Dayton, OH 937-397-2273
Open between Oct 13, 2023 and Oct 28, 2023
525 Brimstone Rd Wilmington, OH 513-409-0644
Open between September 13-December 14, 2024
8657 Axe Handle Rd Milford Center, OH 937-349-4781
Open between Oct 4, 2023 and Oct 26, 2024
Cowvins Corny Maze at Youngs Dairy 2023
6880 Springfield Xenia Rd,
Yellow Springs, OH
937-325-0629
Opens daily September 3rd-November 3, 2024 – 11am-6pm
4677 Germantown-Liberty Road
Germantown, OH
937- 866-2777
Open September 6, 2024, through November 3, 2024
Fall Fest at Pot-Luck Greenhouse
6555 OH-73 W.
**If using GPS, search “Pot-Luck Greenhouse”.**
Wilmington, OH 45177
937-382-8312
Open Sept 21 - Nov. 3, 2024
Niederman Family Farm Fall Festival
5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Rd
Liberty Township, OH
Opens September 26, 2024
Land of Illusion - Haunted Scream Park
8762 Thomas Rd,
Middletown, OH
513-423-9960
Events happening every Friday and Saturday through October
6300 Kings Island Dr
Mason, OH
513-754-5700
Events happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through November 2, 2024
RIVERSIDE JAYCEES Haunted Castle &Trail
1213 Old Harshman Rd
Riverside, OH
937-254-2576
Open September 20, 2024, at dark through November 2, 2024
3866 Linden Ave
Dayton, OH
937-813-8302
Events Happening every Friday and Saturday through November 2, 2024
6988 Springfield-Jamestown Rd
Springfield, OH
937-561-8865
Open September 13, 2024 through October 26, 2024 events on Fridays and Saturday
6880 Springfield Xenia Rd
Yellow Springs, OH
937-325-0629
Open from now until October 26, 2024
5490 South Dixie Highway
Franklin, OH
937-672-8248
Open every Saturday and Sunday now through the month of October.
1454 E. STATE ROUTE 73
Springboro, OH
937-855-3965
Fridays 11-6, Saturdays and Sunday from 11-5
