Holiday Events Around The Miami Valley

Christmas Events in the Dayton Area
Lights of Clifton Mill
- 75 Water St.
- Clifton, OH
- (937) 767-5501
- Start Date: Nov. 28
- 6-9 p.m. Lights go on at 6 p.m. Closes at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day. Closed on New Year’s Eve.
Woodland Lights
- 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
- Washington Twp., OH
- (937) 433-0130
- Opens November 21st and runs through December 30th, hours are 6 pm to 9 pm, gates close at 8:30 pm
Land of Illusion Christmas Glow,
- 8762 Thomas Rd
- Middletown, OH
- (513) 423-9960
- Opens November 26th and runs through December 30th. Gates open at 6 pm and the event runs through 10 pm
Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve
- 2385 State Rte. 41
- Troy, OH
- (937) 335-6273
- Open weekends November 29 through Dec. 23. Open 6 pm-9 pm. Open Daily starting Dec. 12 through Dec. 23. (CASH ONLY!)
Kings Island Winter Fest
- 6300 Kings Island Dr
- Mason, OH
- (513) 754-5700
- Starting November 28th and running through December 31st, Kings Island will turn into a winter wonderland, voted as one of the top theme park holiday events by USA TODAY. Things that will be going on is Ice Skating on the Royal Fountain, the Eiffel Tower will be turned into a Christmas tree, and 20 rides will be open to ride
RiverScape Ice Rink opens
- 237 E. Monument Ave.
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 274-0126
- Opens November 28th, Dates and times vary, admission fee is $7, Skate rentals are $3, and any child under the age of 3 is admitted free of charge
Head downtown to hop on The Polar Bear Express
- 28 North Patterson Blvd
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 388-3006
- 15-passenger “Pedal Wagon of Dayton” decorated with a Polar Express theme, the event begins in November and runs until February all days of the week. Rides last up to 2 hours and cost between $32 and $35 per person. Must be the age of 21 or older to ride
2025 Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination & Dayton Children’s Parade
- Friday, November 28th, 2025
- 3:00pm-8:00pm
- Downtown Dayton, OH
- https://downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/holiday-festival/
Christmas on the Farm
- Sunday, December 13th, 2025
- 11:00am-4:00pm
- Location: 7850 E. Shull Rd., Carriage Hill MetroPark, OH
- https://www.metroparks.org/programs-events-finder/?program_number=R134&api=programs&type=program
A Christmas Story Movie Party
- Wednesday, December 21, 2025
- 6:00pm-9:00pm
- Location: The Brightside, 905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH
- https://www.daytondinnertheater.com/events/a-christmas-story-movie-party-1?utm_medium=Referral&utm_source=Vesta
Christmas Vacation Movie Party
- Sunday, December 14th, 2025
- 6:00pm-9:00pm
- Location: The Brightside, 905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH
- https://www.daytondinnertheater.com/events/christmas-vacation-movie-party-1?utm_source=Vesta&utm_medium=Referral
Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Market
- Sunday, December 7, 4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
- Inside Vandalia Recreation Center Gymnasium
- https://www.vandaliaohio.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=696
The Wright-Patterson AFB Annual Tree Lighting
- Thursday, December 4 from 5 – 8 pm
- at Prairie Trace Golf Course
- https://wrightpattfss.com/event/tree-lighting/
Downtown Tipp City Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Event
- Saturday, November 22, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Downtown Tipp City
- https://downtowntippcity.org/christmas-parade-community-tree-lighting/
A Carillon Christmas
- November 25 – December 30, 2025*
- Sunday – Thursday: 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Friday & Saturday: 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- at Carillon Historical Park
- https://www.daytonhistory.org/events/special-events/a-carillon-christmas/
A Celtic Christmas
- November 15, 2025
- Venue: Sorg Opera House Address: 63 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044
- https://www.sorgoperahouse.org/tickets/celticchristmas
Centerville Tree Lighting
- Sun, Nov 23 2025 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Venue: Benham’s Grove Address: 166 North Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459
- https://www.centervilleohio.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/3908
Kettering Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Dec 05, 2025, 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- Lincoln Park, Kettering, OH 45429, USA
- https://www.playkettering.org/annual-events/
Trans-Siberian Orchestra at The Nutter Center
- Saturday, December 6 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm
- Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center Address: 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Dayton, OH 45435
- https://www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2025/trans-siberian-orchestra-ghost-christmas-eve
Lighting up Oakwood & Holiday of Lights
- December 7 at 6:30pm
- in Shafor Park
- https://oakwoodohio.gov/event/lighting-up-oakwood-holiday-of-lights-2/
Dayton Ballet’s The Nutcracker
- December 13–22
- Schuster Center
- Winsupply Theatre 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402
- https://daytonperformingarts.org/production/nutcracker/
Handels Messiah with the Dayton Philharmonic
- December 16, 2025, at 7:30pm
- Schuster Center
- Winsupply Theatre 1 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402
- https://daytonperformingarts.org/production/messiah/
Sweet Sounds of the Holidays - Bach Society of Dayton choral concert
- Dec 7 2025 4:00pm - 5:45pm
- Venue: Kettering Adventist Church
- Address: 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45419
- https://bachsocietyofdayton.org/order-tickets/dec-2024
New Year’s Events
New Year’s Eve Dance with the Frank Moravcik Band
- 922 Valley Street
- Dayton, OH
- (937) 222-9771
- On Sunday, December 31st the American Czechoslovakian is hosting the Clubs New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance. The cost for dancing only is $20 and Dancing and Dinner costs $35.
Harlem Globetrotters in Dayton
- 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy
- Fairborn, OH
- Get ready for high-flying fun as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their victorious return to the Wright State University Nutter Center! This is your chance to witness the world record-breaking, trick-shot stars of basketball LIVE as they bring their signature SPINS, DUNKS, and SLAMS to the court, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals, on Tuesday, December 31, 2025, @ 2 p.m.
