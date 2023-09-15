Jelly Roll Tats 4 Tix

ARTIST PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '23 Jelly Roll at Country Concert '23 (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

The K99.1FM is showing our love for Jelly Roll and his love of ink! We want to see your favorite tats, whether they belong to you or someone else. The best tat will win a VIP experience at his sold-out Riverbend Music Show, Thursday, September 28th. Plus, five other runners-up will win a pair of tickets to the show.

Here’s how it works:

From now until 12PM on Tuesday, September 26th, submit a picture of your favorite tattoo (yours, or someone else’s) below. The best submission, as chosen by the K99.1FM promotions team, will win the Jelly Roll VIP experience at Riverbend Music Center. Five runners-up will also be chosen and will receive a pair of tickets to the show. Winners will be notified Wednesday, September 27th.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/18/2023 – 9/26/2023. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, visit contest page at K99online.com and complete entry form with all req’d info. and picture of tattoo. Limit: 1 entry/person. Winners will he chosen from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) grand prize winner will be selected from all submissions by the K99.1FM Promotions Team to receive the Jelly Roll VIP experience. Five (5) other submissions will be chosen to win a pair of tickets the Jelly Roll concert at Riverbend Music Center. (ARV: $100). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409