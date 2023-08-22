Join Us At SICSA’s Poop Show & You Could Win $15,000

Join K99.1FM At The Poop Show

On September 22, 2023, SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center will host the Poop Show presented by Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway. This event will be held at Hollywood Gaming Dayton from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend and open to the public. The Poop Show is a game of chance in which you could win $15,000.

What Is A Poop Show?

An outside doggie play yard will be divided into 2,000 one-foot squares.

Squares in the play yard can be purchased for $50 per chance.

Squares are randomly assigned and on the evening of the event, at 7:45 p.m., SICSA will bring a dog out to the play yard with their handler. When nature calls – and it will – the square where the dog poops is the winning spot!

– the square where the dog poops is the winning spot! Only 2,000 chances will be sold. The person who purchased the spot where the poop lands will win $15,000!

Every person who purchases a chance will receive a $10 Dining Certificate and $10 PENN Bonus Play, valid at Hollywood Gaming Dayton.

Drew Baldridge will take the stage at the Sunset Patio Bar, for a concert after the winning dog has done his business.

The Poop Show will be a night of fun, food, drinks, raffle baskets, and music, with a grand prize of $15,000 - it’s sure to be a tail-wagging good time!

So, what are you waiting for? Join in the fun and purchase your chance today at http://sicsa.org/poop-show/. The people and pets of SICSA wish you luck!

Event Details