Join Us At SICSA’s Poop Show & You Could Win $15,000

On September 22, 2023, SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center will host the Poop Show presented by Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway. This event will be held at Hollywood Gaming Dayton from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is free to attend and open to the public. The Poop Show is a game of chance in which you could win $15,000.

What Is A Poop Show?

  • The Poop Show is a game of chance in which you could win $15,000.
  • An outside doggie play yard will be divided into 2,000 one-foot squares.
  • Squares in the play yard can be purchased for $50 per chance.
  • Squares are randomly assigned and on the evening of the event, at 7:45 p.m., SICSA will bring a dog out to the play yard with their handler. When nature calls – and it will – the square where the dog poops is the winning spot!
  • Only 2,000 chances will be sold.  The person who purchased the spot where the poop lands will win $15,000!
  • Every person who purchases a chance will receive a $10 Dining Certificate and $10 PENN Bonus Play, valid at Hollywood Gaming Dayton.
  • Drew Baldridge will take the stage at the Sunset Patio Bar, for a concert after the winning dog has done his business.

The Poop Show will be a night of fun, food, drinks, raffle baskets, and music, with a grand prize of $15,000 - it’s sure to be a tail-wagging good time!

So, what are you waiting for? Join in the fun and purchase your chance today at http://sicsa.org/poop-show/. The people and pets of SICSA wish you luck!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, September 22nd
  • Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
  • Location: Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
  • The event is free and open to the public
  • There will be live music by Country music star Drew Baldridge
