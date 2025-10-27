JUST ANNOUNCED: K99.1FM’s Jingle Jam is back

K99.1FM is excited to announce that our annual Jingle Jam Concert For A Cause is back and taking place on Wednesday, December 10th, at Miami Valley Gaming.
This year’s concert lineup features 3 great artists
- Atlus
- Lauren Alaina
- And a third artist to be announced at a later date
Proceeds from this concert will benefit the charity 4 Paws For Ability.
Concert Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 10th
- Time: Doors open at 5 PM / Music starts at 7 PM
- Location: Miami Valley Gaming
- Tickets go on sale Friday, October 31st at 10 AM
- Map of Miami Valley Gaming
