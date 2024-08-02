Win K99.1FM's Country Cash Grab!

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The K99.1FM Country Cash Grab Contest starts Monday, August 12 and goes through Friday, September 27*. That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from K99.1FM:

· Listen to K99.1FM Monday, August 12 through Friday, September 27* weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm*

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000













>>CLICK HERE for more contests and promotions!





*Excluding September 2, 2024 (Labor Day)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/12/24–9/27/24 (excl. 9/2/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules : . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309



