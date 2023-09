K99.1FM Unplugged with MaRynn Taylor

K99.1FM welcomes Black River Entertainment recording artist MaRynn Taylor, to the next Unplugged at Flying Pig Tavern in Fairborn, Friday, October 13th, at 7 PM.

The Flying Pig Tavern is located at 136 N 1st St, Fairborn, OH 45324.

Check out the music video for MaRynn’s new song Shakin’ In My Boots













