K99.1FM Unplugged with Preston Cooper

K99.1FM Unplugged with Preston Cooper

K99.1FM is excited to announce our free Unplugged concert series is back for 2025! Join us at JD Legends on Monday, April 28th, to see Ohio’s very own Preston Cooper.

This concert is free to attend, but you must claim your free ticket from JD Legends. You can get free tickets at JD Legends’ website starting at 9 AM.

Concert Info

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!