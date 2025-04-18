K99.1FM Unplugged with Preston Cooper

K99.1FM is excited to announce our free Unplugged concert series is back for 2025! Join us at JD Legends on Monday, April 28th, to see Ohio’s very own Preston Cooper.

This concert is free to attend, but you must claim your free ticket from JD Legends. You can get free tickets at JD Legends’ website starting at 9 AM.

Concert Info

Date: Monday, April 28th

Monday, April 28th Time: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Location: JD Legends in Franklin

JD Legends in Franklin You must have a free ticket to attend

G et your free tickets at JDLegends.com

Map of JD Legends

