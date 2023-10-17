K99.1FM’s Cares For Kids Radiothon

Our 26th Annual K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is taking place on Friday, October 27th. This year we are once again raising money to support Dayton Children’s Hospital.

In the 25 years since its inception, a three-day live broadcast event raised over $5.6M dollars to secure life-saving equipment, supplies, expanded services, and an additional pediatric transport intensive care unit for the hospital.

Ways To Donate

  • By Text: Text K99KIDS to 51555
  • Online: Donate Now
  • Mail: Dayton Children’s, Attn: Development Department-Radiothon. One Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815
