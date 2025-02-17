K99.1FM’s Concert For A Cause Is Back!

K99.1FM is proud to announce our next Concert For A Cause is happening on April 15th. The concert will take place on Tuesday, April 15th at JD Legends in Franklin. The lineup features Dylan Marlowe, John Morgan, and Vincent Mason.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 AM
100% of proceeds from ticket sales go to Crayons To Classrooms.
About Crayons To Classrooms: For students to succeed, they must first have the tools to thrive. Crayons to Classrooms is committed to providing those tools to at-risk children in the Greater Dayton Region, including Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. We encourage community donations while also leveraging an extensive collection of supply chain partners to secure essential school supplies at significantly reduced costs. Then, we distribute those items at no cost to teachers in our Dayton store. This committed collaboration between business leaders, individual donors, and volunteers helps to assure equal access for students in our community and fuel their love of learning.
Concert Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 15th
- Time: 7 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)
- Location: JD Legends in Franklin
- Ticket prices:
- VIP Seating (Includes meet-and-greet & quick photo opportunity with each artist): $90
- Premium seating: $60
- General admission: $30
- Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st at 9 AM
- Buy tickets at JDLegends.com
- Parking is free
- Map of JD Legends
Listen to Dylan Marlowe’s #1 hit song “Boys Back Home”
Listen to John Morgan’s hit song “Friends Like That”
Listen to Vincent Mason’s hit song “Hell Is A Dance Floor”
