K99.1FM’s Concert For A Cause Is Back!

K99.1FM's Concert For A Cause with Dylan Marlowe, John Morgan, and Vincent Mason

K99.1FM is proud to announce our next Concert For A Cause is happening on April 15th. The concert will take place on Tuesday, April 15th at JD Legends in Franklin. The lineup features Dylan Marlowe, John Morgan, and Vincent Mason.

100% of proceeds from ticket sales go to Crayons To Classrooms.

About Crayons To Classrooms: For students to succeed, they must first have the tools to thrive. Crayons to Classrooms is committed to providing those tools to at-risk children in the Greater Dayton Region, including Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. We encourage community donations while also leveraging an extensive collection of supply chain partners to secure essential school supplies at significantly reduced costs. Then, we distribute those items at no cost to teachers in our Dayton store. This committed collaboration between business leaders, individual donors, and volunteers helps to assure equal access for students in our community and fuel their love of learning.

Concert Info

Date: Tuesday, April 15th

Tuesday, April 15th Time: 7 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)

7 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM) Location: JD Legends in Franklin

JD Legends in Franklin Ticket prices:

VIP Seating (Includes meet-and-greet & quick photo opportunity with each artist): $90



Premium seating: $60



General admission: $30

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st at 9 AM

Buy tickets at JDLegends.com

Parking is free

Map of JD Legends

Listen to Dylan Marlowe’s #1 hit song “Boys Back Home”

Listen to John Morgan’s hit song “Friends Like That”

Listen to Vincent Mason’s hit song “Hell Is A Dance Floor”

