K99.1FM’s Home For The Holidays Contest

Win K99.1FM's Home for the Holidays Contest!

There’s no place like home for the holidays and K99.1FM wants to help you make your home brighter in 2026. Now through December 18th, K99.1FM is giving you the chance to win up to $18,000 to pay your mortgage or rent in 2026. There’s no catch. Just register below and you’re entered to win this amazing holiday gift.

The winner is randomly selected from all entries on December 18th.

These “Official Rules” are for the Home for the Holidays 2026 sweepstakes (the “Promotion”), which is sponsored by Audience, LLC (“Audience”), and presented in collaboration with participating local radio stations and other entities (each, a “Participating Entity,” and collectively with Audience, the “Promotion Entities”). You may enter the Promotion by completing an entry form on RadioContest.com or a Participating Entity’s website, as described in greater detail below, beginning at 12:00 AM EST on Friday, November 3, 2025, and until 11:59 PM EST on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025 (the “Promotional Period”).

