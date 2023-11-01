K99.1FM’s Home For The Holidays Contest

There’s no place like home for the holidays and K99.1FM wants to help you make your home brighter in 2024. Now through December 20th, K99.1FM is giving you the chance to win up to $18,000 to pay your mortgage or rent in 2024. There’s no catch. Just register below and you’re entered to win this amazing holiday gift.

The winner is randomly selected from all entries on December 21st.

These “Official Rules” are for the Home for the Holidays 2024 sweepstakes (the “Promotion”), which is sponsored by Audience, LLC (“Audience”), and presented in collaboration with participating local radio stations and other entities (each, a “Participating Entity,” and collectively with Audience, the “Promotion Entities”). You may enter the Promotion by completing an entry form on RadioContest.com or a Participating Entity’s website, as described in greater detail below, beginning at 12:00 AM EST on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, and until 11:59 PM EST on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 (the “Promotional Period”).

©2023 Cox Media Group