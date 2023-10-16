K99.1FM’s Jingle Bell Jam

K99.1FM's Jingle Bell Jam Concert

K99.1FM is excited to announce our first-ever Jingle Bell Jam which is taking place on Wednesday, December 6th at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway and benefiting SICSA. 100% of ticket sales will benefit SICSA. Performing at our first-ever Jingle Bell Jam will be Brian Kelley, Chase Matthew, and Kassi Ashton. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th.

Concert Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 6th
  • Time: 7 PM
  • Location: Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
  • The concert is open to all ages
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th
  • Everyone 21+ who purchases a ticket will also receive a $10 Penn Bonus Play Voucher
  • We will post a link to buy tickets here on Friday, October 20th
  • Map of Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!