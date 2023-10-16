K99.1FM's Jingle Bell Jam Concert

K99.1FM is excited to announce our first-ever Jingle Bell Jam which is taking place on Wednesday, December 6th at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway and benefiting SICSA. 100% of ticket sales will benefit SICSA. Performing at our first-ever Jingle Bell Jam will be Brian Kelley, Chase Matthew, and Kassi Ashton. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th.

Concert Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6th

Wednesday, December 6th Time: 7 PM

7 PM Location: Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway The concert is open to all ages

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20th

Everyone 21+ who purchases a ticket will also receive a $10 Penn Bonus Play Voucher

We will post a link to buy tickets here on Friday, October 20th

Map of Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

©2023 Cox Media Group