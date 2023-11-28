K99.1FM’s Jingle Bell Rock Contest Returns

K99.1FM's Jingle Bell Rock Contest

Beginning Monday, December 11th, listen for K99.1FM to play “Jingle Bell Rock” by Rascal Flatts. When you hear it be the 9th caller to 937-457-0991 and you could win a $500 gift card to James Free Jewelers. At the end of this week we sweeten the deal by giving Thursday’s winner a $1,000 gift card and Friday’s winner takes home a $1,500 gift card just in time for Christmas!

Unwrap the perfect gift this year at James Free Jewelers. 3100 Far Hills Kettering or online at jamesfree.com

























NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 12/11/2023 – 12/15/2023. Open to Ohio and Indiana residents of Union and Wayne County in Indiana, and Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties in Ohio Age 18+. To enter, listen to WHKO weekdays for cue to call, call 937-457-0991, and be caller 9. One (1) winner per play. Five (5) winners will be selected each week according to on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Five (5) winners will receive a James Free Jewelers gift certificate. Value may vary. For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409