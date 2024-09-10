K99.1FM’s Jingle Jam Is Back

K99.1FM's 2024 Jingle Jam K99.1FM's Concert For A Cause Jingle Jam is happening at JD Legends on Thursday, December 5th and it stars Chayce Beckham, Dylan Marlowe, and Josh Ross. Proceeds benefit A Special Wish Dayton

K99.1FM is proud to announce our Jingle Jam Concert For A Cause is back in 2024. The concert will take place on Thursday, December 5th at JD Legends in Franklin. This year’s lineup features Josh Ross, Dylan Marlowe, and former American Idol winner Chayce Beckham.

Tickets will go on sale THIS FRIDAY, September 13th at 10 AM.

Proceeds from this year’s concert go to A Special Wish Dayton.

About A Special Wish Dayton: The organization’s mission is to grant the wish of a child or adolescent (birth through age 20) diagnosed by a physician with a life-threatening disorder. A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio serves Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Darke, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, Adams, Scioto, and Pike counties. Over the past 40 years, our chapter has granted over 1,900 wishes to children with life-threatening disorders.

Concert Info

Date: Thursday, December 5th

Time: 7 PM (Doors open at 5:30 PM)

Location: JD Legends in Franklin

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10 AM

Buy Tickets

Parking is free

Map of JD Legends

Listen to Chayce Beckham’s #1 hit song “23″

Listen to Dylan Marlowe’s hit song “Boys Back Home”

Listen to Josh Ross’ hit song “Single Again”

