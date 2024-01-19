Lori’s Road House Concert Schedule

Lori's Road House

Lori’s Roadhouse is THE PLACE to see Country Music in southwest Ohio. The 24,000 square venue is a full-service restaurant & bar with 2 live music stages in West Chester in Butler County featuring some of the biggest names in Country music performing all year long.

Visit LRHLive.com for more details including the latest schedule of events, concerts, and more about the place for Country music fans in southwest Ohio!

Lori’s Roadhouse Info

Upcoming Concerts At Lori’s Road House





©2024 Cox Media Group