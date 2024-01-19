Lori’s Road House Concert Schedule

Lori’s Roadhouse is THE PLACE to see Country Music in southwest Ohio. The 24,000 square venue is a full-service restaurant & bar with 2 live music stages in West Chester in Butler County featuring some of the biggest names in Country music performing all year long.
Visit LRHLive.com for more details including the latest schedule of events, concerts, and more about the place for Country music fans in southwest Ohio!
Lori’s Roadhouse Info
- Location: 7850 VOA Park Dr. West Chester Township, OH 45069
- View The Lori’s Road House Menu
- Make Dinner Reservations
- Weekly Happenings
- View The Full List Of Concerts At Lori’s Road House
- Book Your Event Or Large Party At Lori’s Road House
- Visit LRHLive.com for more
- Map of Lori’s Road House
Upcoming Concerts At Lori’s Road House
- January 19th - Kevin McCoy Band with The Hazlett Brothers
- January 20th - Trae Myers with 4 Low
- January 26th - Marshull with Noah Smith
- January 27th - Blake Tyler with Chris Linton
- February 2nd - Clay Walker
- February 3rd - Gracie Carol with Jason Owens
- February 9th - Tyler Hubbard
- February 10th - Bourbon Road Band w/ Colleen McKenna
- February 16th - Chris Janson
- February 17th - Easton Corbin
- February 18th - Autism Rocks with Ken Anderson Alliance
- February 23rd - Adam Doleac
- February 24th - Davisson Brothers Band
- March 1st - Joe Nicols with Tyler Booth
- March 2nd - Kylie Morgan
- March 9th - Devin Henry
- March 9th - Trae Myers
- March 15th - Tailgate Revival
- March 16th - Diamond Rio
- March 2rd - Walker Montgomery
- April 26th - Creed Fisher
©2024 Cox Media Group