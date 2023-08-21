Luke Combs Cincinnati Stadium Concert Info

K99.1FM welcomes Luke Combs for two BIG shows next year at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, on August 2 & 3.
Concert Lineup for each night
Friday, August 2nd, 2024
- The Wilder Blue
- Hailey Whitters
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Cody Jinks
- Luke Combs
Saturday, August 3rd, 2024
- Colby Acuff
- Drew Parker
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Jordan Davis
- Luke Combs
K99.1FM Ticket Presale Info
There Is a special ticket presale for K99.1FM Listeners happening on Thursday, August 24th between Noon and 10 PM. Just visit Ticketmaster.com and use the offer code FASTCAR
Tickets for both shows are going on sale on Friday, August 25th
©2023 Cox Media Group