Race to Riley in Indy and win tickets to the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’

K99.1FM has your chance to win an amazing weekend getaway to Indianapolis over Memorial Day Weekend for music and racing!
Here’s what you can win:
- Two tickets to see Riley Green perform at the Firestone Legends Day Concert May 25th
- Two tickets to the Indianapolis 500
- Two-night stay at a hotel in Indianapolis May 25th-27th
Register below and good luck!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/14/2024 – 5/19/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive two tickets to the see Riley Green at the Firestone Legends Day Concert and two tickets to the Indianapolis 500. And a two-night stay in Indianapolis May 25-27. (ARV: $500). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409