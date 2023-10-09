VIDEO: Watch Performances From The 2022 CMA Awards

Did you miss the 2022 CMA Awards or do you just want to watch the best moments again? We have all of the best performances from the show below.
Alan Jackson with Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson
Morgan Wallen - You Proof
Elle King and The Black Keys honor Jerry Lee Lewis
Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless - You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive
Brothers Osborne and The War And Treaty - It’s Only Rock And Roll (And I Like It)
HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson - Wait In The Truck
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry - Where We Started
Luke Bryan - Country On
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and Kelly Clarkson - You’re Drunk, Go Home
Carly Pearce, Ricky Skaggs, and Sonya Isaacs - Dear Miss Loretta
Zac Brown Band featuring Marcus King - Out In The Middle
Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, and John Osborne - When Will I Be Loved
Luke Combs - The Kind Of Love We Make
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina - She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)
Miranda Lambert - Geraldene
Cody Johnson - Til You Can’t
Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, and Carrie Underwood honor Loretta Lynn
