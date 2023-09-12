Win a $1000 James Free Jewelers Gift Card

James Free Jewelers

Discover a down to earth shopping experience, with unforgettable personalized service and the area’s largest selection of natural diamonds.

For your engagement ring, create a legacy. James Free Jewelers, creating the unforgettable for over 80 years.

Visit James Free Jewelers at 3100 Far Hills Avenue and online at jamesfree.com

Register below for your chance to win a $1,000 Gift Card!





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 18-September 24. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive a $1000 Gift Card to James Free Jewelers. (ARV: $1000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409