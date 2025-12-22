Win $1,000 With The K99.1FM Country Cash Grab Contest

K99.1FM's Country Cash Grab Contest

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The K99.1FM Country Cash Grab Contest starts Monday, January 12, and goes through Friday, February 6*. That’s FOUR WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from K99.1FM:

· Listen to K99.1FM Monday, January 12 through Friday, February 6* weekdays at 8 am, 10 am, 12 pm (Noon), 2 pm, and 5 pm*

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

*Excluding January 19, 2026 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)