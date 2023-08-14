Win $1,000 With K99.1FM’s Back To School Buck$ Contest

As kids across the Miami Valley are heading back to school we at K99.1FM want to make this back-to-school season a little easier by giving you $1,000 and $1,000 to give to your favorite school or charity of your choice.

Enter our Back To School Buck$ Contest below for your chance to win $1,000 for yourself and $1,000 for your favorite school or charity of your choice.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/31/2023 – 8/30/2023. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive $1000 for themselves & $1000 to donate to their favorite charity. (ARV: $2000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

