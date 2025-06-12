WIN 5K for Independence Day from K99.1FM!

K99.1FM wants to light up your Independence Day celebration with 5K! Register below for your chance at winning $5,000. Just think of all the amazing things you could do with that money.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/12/2025 – 7/1/2025. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at K99online.com or on the K99.1FM Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive $5,000. (ARV: $5,000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409