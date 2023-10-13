Win a Dream Trip to the CMA Awards

Win a trip to the CMA Awards in November from K99.1FM!

Nashville is rolling out the red carpet for the biggest country superstars for the 57th CMA Awards on November 8th, 2023! K99.1FM wants to send you and a guest to experience it all!

You could catch your favorite artists like Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson and many more take home a coveted CMA Award.

Enter below for opportunity to win K99.1FM’s Dream Trip To The CMA Awards that includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations at Margaritaville, two tickets to the 57th CMA Awards and VIP tours of Nashville including:

· World Famous Music Row Walking & Driving Tour

· Music Row Recording Studio Visit

· Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

· Hop-on Hop-off Bus Adventure Tour

Trip package courtesy of Magnolia Music Group.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/14/23–10/19/23. Open to legal OH res. of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Dark, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren Counties, or legal IN res. of Union or Wayne Counties, 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form at www.k99online.com/contests or on the WHKO mobile app (standard data rates apply). Odds vary. No limit on entries. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: RULES Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Dayton, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45409.